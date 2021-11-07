GONZALEZ, GEORGE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 10:13
Date of Birth: 02/21/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 5701 COLLINS AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33140
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166853 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007898
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION