GONZALEZ, GEORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 09:59

Date of Birth: 02/21/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3612 SW 13TH TERR, MIAMI, FL 33145

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166854 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007897

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you