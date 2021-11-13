GONZALEZ GUTIERREZ, FIDEL GUTUERREL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 02:03

Date of Birth: 01/13/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 3574 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173096 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008252

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

