GONZALEZ, ORLANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 11:46

Date of Birth: 05/29/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 13333 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: PROPERTY MANAGER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROSARY PONCE - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD110263 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF004988

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 454.23 FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

