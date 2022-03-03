GORDISH, ISABELLA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 04:13

Date of Birth: 04/08/1999 Age: 22 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 15503 VANCE JACKSON RD, ANTONIO, TX 78244

Occupation: STUDENT

Arrest Location: CORNER DUVAL STREET AND AMELIA ST.,

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY

