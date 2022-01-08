GORDON, ANDREW ZACH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/05/2022 | 17:21

Date of Birth: 04/04/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1019 FORT ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MUSICIAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD002649 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000139

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

