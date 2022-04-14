GOULD, CASSY DIANE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 08:24

Date of Birth: 01/12/1986 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CREW TRAINER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059429 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002842

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3a BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3b BURGL

