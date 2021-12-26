GOVERNALE, RUNICE E

Arrest Date/Time: 12/26/2021 | 00:49

Date of Birth: 01/17/1964 Age: 57 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1361 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194555 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009417

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

