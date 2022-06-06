Arrest Date/Time: 06/06/2022 | 07:24

Date of Birth: 06/11/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1303 LAKESIDE VILLAGE, MORGAN TOWN, WV 26505

Occupation: SOCIAL WORKER

Arrest Location: 729 WINDSOR LN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER