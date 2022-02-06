GRANT, PHILIP BYRON

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 21:03

Date of Birth: 09/21/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1616 WASHINGTON ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CHEF

Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021100 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000979

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

