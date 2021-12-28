GRAY, OLLIE THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/28/2021 | 18:51

Date of Birth: 04/15/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6631 CODY STREET, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33024

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 309 WOODS AV, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD052922 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF002313

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c13 LARC