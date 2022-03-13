GREEN, BERNARD AURICE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 22:22

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1820 NW 36 TERR, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33313

Occupation: COSMOTOLOGIST

Arrest Location: US1, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042986 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002029

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.3a FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1c1 HEROIN-TRAFFIC 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1f1 AMPHETAMINE-TRAFFIC 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1k1 DRUGS-TRAFFIC

Tags

Recommended for you