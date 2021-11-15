GREEN, JERNEEN NICOLE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 15:55

Date of Birth: 10/16/1974 Age: 47 Gender: F Race: B

Address: E2 11TH AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD174324 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008318

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

