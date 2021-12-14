GREENFIELD, ALYSHIA MAE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 14:15

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987 Age: 34 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 876 BAYOU DRIVE, NAVERRE, FL 32566

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188556 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009105

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

