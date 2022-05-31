Arrest Date/Time: 05/31/2022 | 22:27

Date of Birth: 07/31/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1100 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of
  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 831.09 PASS FORGED
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 832.05.4a FRAUD-INSUFF FUNDS CHECK

Recommended for you