Arrest Date/Time: 03/16/2022 | 17:54

Date of Birth: 11/14/1943 Age: 78 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 649 WILLIAM STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 649 WILLIAM ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045295 - Offense #:

Charges: 15 Felony Count(s) of 827.071.5 OBSCENE MATERIAL-POSSESS

