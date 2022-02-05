GUASTAVINO, JOHN RAFAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 17:40

Date of Birth: 04/09/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 200 WRENN ST, PLANTATION KEY, FL 33070

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1/SR5 104 MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR MORALES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021013 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000974

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 2 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY