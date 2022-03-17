GUENTHNER, DAVID ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 01:49

Date of Birth: 10/01/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 2334 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

