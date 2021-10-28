GUERRA, AUNER JEHU

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 00:22

Date of Birth: 01/05/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2100 FLAGER TERRANCE, MIAMI, FL 33125

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 7196 OVERSEAS HWY / AVIATION BLVD, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: AMIE SZYMANSKI - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164522 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007765

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 941.11 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

Recommended for you