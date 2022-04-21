GUERRA, MISGLENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 10:08

Date of Birth: 09/21/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 13454 278 TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: ACCOUNTANT

Arrest Location: 50 HIGH POINT RD, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD121010 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF005506

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2b1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a1 FRAUD-SWINDLE

