GUERRA, MISGLENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 09:47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 13454 278 TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032
Occupation: ACCOUNTANT
Arrest Location: 325 CALUSA ST, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD055582 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF002439
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c3 LARC 7 Felony Count(s) of 831.02 PASS FORGED 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a3 FRAUD-SWINDLE