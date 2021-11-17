GUERRA, MISGLENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 09:47

Date of Birth: 09/21/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 13454 278 TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: ACCOUNTANT

Arrest Location: 325 CALUSA ST, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD055582 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF002439

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c3 LARC 7 Felony Count(s) of 831.02 PASS FORGED 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a3 FRAUD-SWINDLE

