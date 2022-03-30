GUERRERO TREJO, AMADOR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/30/2022 | 19:15

Date of Birth: 05/01/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 17150 SW 177 AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33187

Occupation: GARDENER

Arrest Location: 99501 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053956 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002561

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL