GUISADO GONZALEZ, WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 11:52

Date of Birth: 12/05/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5711 1 , LAS VEGAS, NV 89158

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072577 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003446

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you