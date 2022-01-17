GUTIERREZ, RENE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/17/2022 | 16:54

Date of Birth: 08/22/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 201 COPPITT ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: STORE MANAGER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD009586 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000481

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION