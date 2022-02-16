GUZIEWSKI, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/16/2022 | 05:11

Date of Birth: 12/09/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5555 COLLEGE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SOUND ENGEINEER

Arrest Location: 3102 FLAGLER AVE , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

