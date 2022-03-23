HAASE, JUDITH ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 00:12

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 65 2ND CT, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 249 ATLANTIC AV, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049188 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002335

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER

