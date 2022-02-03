HABERLE, ETHAN MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 02/03/2022 | 12:51

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1402 W 7TH ST, FREEPORT, TX 77541

Occupation: MANAGER in WEST COLUMBIA

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD019724 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000896

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION