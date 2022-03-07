HABERLE, TREVER CYLE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 23:50

Date of Birth: 01/15/1970 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2331 HELEN AVENUE, SUMMERLAND, FL 33042

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 800 ANNEX ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

