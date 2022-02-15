Arrest Date/Time: 02/08/2022 | 11:38

Date of Birth: 03/19/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5901 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL