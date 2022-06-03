Arrest Date/Time: 06/03/2022 | 21:40

Date of Birth: 06/17/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1 GENERAL DELIVERY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: DAY LABOR

Arrest Location: 68100 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD097442 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004507

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING