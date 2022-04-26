HAMBROCK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 22:23

Date of Birth: 10/23/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2750 8TH STREET, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071557 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003393

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

