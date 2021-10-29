Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 08:22
Date of Birth: 01/17/1961 Age: 60 Gender: F Race: W
Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARTHON, FL 33050
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER VANHOOSE - MCSO\DIST 5 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165773 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007833
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR