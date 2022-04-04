HANSEN, DONALD WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/04/2022 | 13:02

Date of Birth: 02/15/1959 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30 BARRACOA DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONTRACTOR in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 102840 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056762 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002708

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

