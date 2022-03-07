HARDWICK, WAYNE RAY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 20:22

Date of Birth: 06/10/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DISABILITY

Arrest Location: 5900 COLLEGE ROAD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

