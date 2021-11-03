HARMON, KENNETH GEORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 15:08

Date of Birth: 01/04/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: PAINTER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168410 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007999

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you