HARMON, LESLEY ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 23:09
Date of Birth: 11/03/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 7159 PEARL PT, HERNANDO, FL 34442
Occupation: LABOR in KEY WEST
Arrest Location: ROCKLAND DR,
Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170511 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008121
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION