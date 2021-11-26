HARRIS, ANTHONY BERNARD

Arrest Date/Time: 11/26/2021 | 19:08

Date of Birth: 04/26/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 301 WHITE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERYKA DEL CUETO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179558 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008578

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR