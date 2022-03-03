HARRIS, IAN ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 12:07

Date of Birth: 09/10/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 614 PEPPERWOOD AVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035388 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001666

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

