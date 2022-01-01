HART, WILLIAM SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 01/01/2022 | 02:19

Date of Birth: 04/08/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2319 CLUB HOUSE ROAD, NORTH FORT MYERS, FL 33917

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 85361 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: WARDELL HANNA - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD000033 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000002

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you