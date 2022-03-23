HARTGER, TROY STEVEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 23:08

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049207 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002334

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

