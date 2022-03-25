HARTGER, TROY STEVEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 10:27

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 943.0435.14c4 SEX OFFENDER VIOLATION 1 Felony Count(s) of 943.0435.14c4 SEX OFFENDER VIOLATION

