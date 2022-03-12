HATFIELD, COULTER WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 14:28

Date of Birth: 06/11/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 126 PUEBLO ST, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: BOAT DETAILING

Arrest Location: 23 DRY TORTUGA DR, NORTH ROCK HARBOR

Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042007 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001989

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2b TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT