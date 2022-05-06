HAWKINS, ROGER WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 00:42

Date of Birth: 11/21/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 460 HEAVENWOOD RD, CARTHAGE, NC 28327

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1970 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC

Recommended for you