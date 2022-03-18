HAYES, CORDNEY MALLORY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 01:34

Date of Birth: 10/13/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 806 MOWRY DR, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: GARBAGE MAN in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5407 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046326 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002196

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON

