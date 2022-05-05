HAYES, CORDNEY MALLORY

Arrest Date/Time: 05/04/2022 | 22:52

Date of Birth: 10/13/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 41ST STREET - HOMELESS, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SERVER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5900 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER