HEALEY, ASHLEY MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/16/2022 | 08:57

Date of Birth: 02/14/1984 Age: 37 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6620 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: TEACHER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD008817 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000452

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you