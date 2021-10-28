HEARN, IRA SAINT JULIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 19:24

Date of Birth: 07/23/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164949 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007783

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you