HEATON, SEAN ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 02:49

Date of Birth: 07/18/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10275 LAKE RIDGE SQUARE, ASHLAND, VA 23005

Occupation: OPERATION MANAGER in ASHLAND

Arrest Location: 1313 SIMONTON STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you