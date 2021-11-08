Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/08/2021 | 14:27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race:
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 3491 S ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: SONYA MORGAN - MCSO\AIRPORT LT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170773 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008134
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.06.12 LICENSE-REGISTRATION WEAPON