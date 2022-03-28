HELMAR, ALIJAH ALIHIKAUA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 09:34

Date of Birth: 09/17/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 916 JAMES ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: BOCA CHICA NAS,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052460 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002478

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY